We almost signed a 12-year lease for a new HQ. Here’s why we’re staying virtual instead

A teacher works in a classroom. A news anchor works in a studio. A lawyer works in an office. These are a few of the many long-held assumptions about where we conduct work. This year, though, any notions about what a typical day looks like—workday or otherwise—were turned upside down. For teachers, news anchors, lawyers—and for the nearly 500 people who work at my company, Interactions—work was abruptly picked up and transitioned to kitchen tables and guest bedrooms.

Mid-March, when the pandemic really took hold in the U.S., all of our lives shifted to the surreal. At work, I was in the throes of negotiating a 12-year lease for a new 53,000 square foot corporate headquarters—a space we had been planning for since early 2019. After an exhaustive search, we were ready to sign on the proverbial dotted line. But one day, I woke up to more coronavirus headlines and asked myself, “What are we doing?” I called my CFO and said, “Pull the plug.”

Months later, we’ve all settled into a “new normal,” yet uncertainty persists. One certainty I can provide for my employees is that virtual work is here to stay.

Interactions, a conversational AI company that today has eight locations and 82,000 square feet of office space in the U.S., has become a primarily virtual company. This means our people can work from anywhere, and we are in the process of significantly downsizing all of our offices, starting with our current headquarters in the Boston area.

People ask, “Why ‘go virtual’ permanently?” To that, I say, “Before the pandemic, if you told me that I would make Interactions a virtual company, I would be surprised too.” But despite whatever long-held notions we all have about where work should happen, with recent learnings, I am confident that the virtual work model is the right one for Interactions, for a few reasons.

The office isn’t dead—it just serves another purpose

The way my company operates will be forever changed. But in becoming a virtual company, we aren’t abandoning the office entirely. Going forward, our smaller HQ will be a showcase for customers and a place for occasional face-to-face employee collaboration. What it won’t be is a primary work location for anyone, including me. No permanent offices, no packed lunches, and no daily commute.

I still believe there’s a role for the office to play in the execution of our work, but the notion that work must be done in a specific location, physically surrounded by specific people five days a week, is no longer true.