It’s a COVID-19 world after all, as Disney World reopens amid record new cases in Florida

Ordinarily, the only people at Disney World whose faces are covered are the brave souls donning spherical Donald Duck mascot-heads for the delight of children.

At this moment, however, as the pandemic surges across America, all guests at the Magic Kingdom are required—or at least strongly urged—to wear face masks at all times.

Welcome to the Most Wonderful Place in the World, 2020.

With great, ill-boding fanfare, Disneyland and Disney World announced historic closures back in March, as the pandemic first began to ravage the United States. When the Mouse House announced back in June that Disney World, in Orlando, Florida, would be reopening in July amid early signs that the pandemic was again on an upward trajectory, critics vocally denounced the decision. Now, Florida is the U.S.’s new coronavirus hotspot, having reported a record-breaking 15,300 new cases on Sunday.

Just before the reopening came an ad for Disney’s theme parks about what to expect during the pandemic-era Magic Kingdom. Although it was meant to be reassuring, the ad was anything but. The smizing eyes of masked employees likely failed to assuage many folks’ fears about the famously jam-packed lines for rides and attractions. The ad immediately became the subject of irresistible parody online.

They finally got the Disney World ad right. pic.twitter.com/avy2PUOQXQ — Jimmi Simpson (@jimmisimpson) July 12, 2020