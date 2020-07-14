Behind the launch of A Starting Point, Chris Evans’s politics platform

Actor, director, and producer Chris Evans, best known for playing Captain America in Marvel films, has launched A Starting Point, a civic engagement platform that aims to connect lawmakers—from both major parties—with communities via video segments and other content.
The project, founded by Evans and Mark Kassen, an actor and filmmaker, and Joe Kiani, a medical technology entrepreneur, launches today with a Fast Company panel. The discussion features Evans, Kassen, Kiani, and Mia Charity, chief development officer of Close Up Foundation, A Starting Point’s education partner.