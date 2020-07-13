“Ruthlessly woke”: How Uber can redeem itself—and demolish Lyft

The first time I met Travis Kalanick, the co-founder and then CEO of Uber, he explained his vision in three blunt sentences: “One day, no one will own a car. Cars will drive themselves. And they’ll come to you at the push of a button.”

Like any venture capitalist, I hear endless pitches from starry-eyed startup founders. But this one stuck with me. Uber’s real value proposition, after all, goes far beyond ridesharing. Over the past several years, as the company’s ambitions have expanded to include trucking, food delivery, carpools, scooters and even flying cars, the message to investors has become clear: Uber can be the Amazon of transportation. Anything in the world that goes from point A to point B, whether it’s a person, a burrito, or a new sprocket for your boiler, runs through Uber. Like Amazon, Uber takes a cut of everything.

But of course, vision and reality are often two different things, and most of the master plan has failed to materialize. Dominating ridesharing in every market globally proved impossible. Even tackling the unit economics of ridesharing in the U.S. has proven challenging, to the tune of billions in annual losses. The acquisition of Postmates last week was a positive step, but until Uber can figure out how to make money on its core business, being the Amazon of transportation seems far-fetched at best.

There may be a way to do it, however—a way that combines the best of Travis Kalanick’s ruthlessness and current CEO Dara Khosrowshashi’s innate feel for public opinion. It’s a long-term play and it’s extremely counter-intuitive. But the path to making ridesharing profitable may be the exact opposite of Uber’s current campaign to prevent drivers from being classified as full-time employees.

To date, Uber has aggressively opposed worker reclassification, even sponsoring a $90 million ballot initiative in California to overturn recent state legislation that turned every driver into a full-time employee. Of course they did. Opposing any regulation that threatens to add 20% in new costs makes sense. But embracing it would achieve far more.

Hear me out. Right now, just about every driver for Uber also drives for Lyft. As independent contractors, drivers can work on as many platforms as they want; accepting rides from every possible source is the best way to maximize revenue. If drivers were employees, that flexibility would go away. The people on your payroll can’t also work for your fiercest competitor. They’d have to choose: Uber or Lyft. And because Uber has more market share in just about every city in America, the logical choice would be clear. That’s a huge problem for Lyft.

Ridesharing works because of the network effect: the more demand there is from customers, the more drivers sign on to meet the demand, the faster they can respond to any request, the more that attracts both new and repeat customers, and so on. But network effects can work in both directions. Imagine if you’re Lyft and half of your drivers just deactivated their accounts because they’re now full-time Uber employees.