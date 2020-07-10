Amazon tells employees to take TikTok off their phones: report

Amazon no longer lets its workers have TikTok on their cellphones or any other devices used to access their Amazon email, the New York Times reports.
The online shopping giant has security concerns about the social-networking app. The deadline to delete it is today.
Amazon staffers are still allowed to access TikTok from their laptop browsers, according to an internal email the Times saw.
Reached for comment, a TikTok spokesperson said Amazon’s reason for the move was unclear.
Amazon could not be reached immediately for comment about the ban.
In the early days of TikTok, Amazon Prime Video was an advertiser, The Information pointed out.
TikTok, wildly popular with young users, is owned by China-based ByteDance and has faced increasing attention from security-conscious governments in recent months. India has banned the app and the Trump administration—worried about the potential threat to national security—has said it’s considering doing so in the United States.