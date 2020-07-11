The pandemic makes it clear that the Postal Service should get back into the banking business

Financial services play a major role in the economic lives of most Americans, from the moment their paychecks are directly deposited into a bank account to the loan taken out to buy their first home or car.

History and current practice show that postal banking is feasible. It is already used in 139 countries around the world, such as France, New Zealand and Italy. And in the U.S., Congress created a government-guaranteed savings scheme in 1910 to encourage people to put their money in the financial system – as opposed to their mattresses and cookie jars. According to “How the Other Half Banks,” by banking law expert Mehrsa Baradaran, the United States Postal Savings System was quite popular. As its peak, it held $3.4 billion in deposits. But after World War II, conventional banks began to offer much higher interest rates on their deposits – with the same government guarantee. And banks began to open up branches in more underserved neighborhoods. The postal savings system stopped taking new deposits in 1966. Reducing financial service inequality Now, a growing chorus of voices suggests the time has come to bring it back. The details differ from proposal to proposal. Some proponents—including USPS itself—see postal banking as a complement to private sector banks, which would continue to offer a wider range of services. Others support a public bank that would compete directly with private banks through a financial services marketplace. Banks, including small community banks, have generally opposed postal banking. Yet the experience of other countries suggests that a postal bank can coexist with a thriving financial services industry—while ensuring fewer Americans are left behind.

