To reopen schools safely, close streets and create outdoor classrooms

Just like restaurants have expanded into streets across the country, come fall, closing off the streets in front of schools may be a key factor in reopening children’s education. this ability to increase capacity with a flexible, modular space would satisfy common-sense social distancing practices that would be impossible to enact within the current classroom configuration found at most schools. And, most important, it comes at no cost to the city.

Schools are crucial to building back the economy. Once schools reopen, parents can get back to work, which will spur economic growth in restaurants, retail, bodegas, and all those mom-and-pop enterprises that have vanished in the past several weeks.

Getting our schools open for our children triggers the reopening of our communities, and must take top priority for every city agency. But one in particular could be especially helpful: Departments of Transportation, which controls streets and sidewalks.

In New York, the DOT is already planning to selectively close 40 miles of streets to cars, opening them instead to pedestrians and restaurants, and even implementing some cooling features like spray caps on hydrants. The same thing is happening in cities around the country. These open streets are meant to absorb the demand for outdoor space in the summer months and alleviate the congestion that parks are likely to experience. If streets can become parks for the citizens who can no longer enjoy the city’s pools and playgrounds, why not also turn them into classrooms when our children are ready to return to school?

In fact, our streets already are classrooms. Anyone growing up in the city knows how to be “street smart”: It’s what happens when our children play pickup ball, tag, hide and seek, eventually navigate the subway, or buy a slice around the corner. Educators already value “experiential learning”—the opportunity for children to learn through unstructured, hands-on play and making activities. What better way than to teach by example, and respond to this crisis by repurposing one thing into another?

In practical terms, reopening schools hinges on reducing the number of children in the classroom at any given time. Just like in our workplaces, where planners are discussing staggering employees to take turns working remotely from home, educators are also looking at limiting how many children come to class at one time. The problem with that idea is that parents will have to stay home, too. But do the math: If a school can double its number of classrooms, it can cut the occupancy of those rooms by half.

It’s a little stretch of the imagination, but by setting up learning environments in an empty, secure street using moveable partitions and stackable/collapsible furniture, teachers and students can plan and design custom-made spaces that adapt to that school’s current needs. Small classrooms could be assembled in a day with tents, weather-resistant domes, and yurts. A larger frame tent could have movable partitions inside, and teachers and students could work together for the transformations and problem-solving with their own hands and minds.