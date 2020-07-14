Forget cotton masks. The next generation of masks could be high-tech

As the world awaits a COVID-19 vaccine, we’re beginning to realize that herd immunity might not work . Early studies show that people infected with the disease can stop producing antibodies within just two months of recovering—after which you can be infected again. If that’s the case, we need to rethink everything from our building air to the way we travel .

Oh, and those masks we’ve been wearing? They might be around to stay. As a result, they’ll need to adapt from optional accessory to a daily reality.

Now, a Japanese technology company called Donut Labs is offering a peek as to where masks could be going next. It’s developing the C-Face smart mask, which has a lot more in common with Fitbit than any three-ply cotton mask you’ve bought off Etsy.

The C-Face is basically a plastic case that attaches on top of your soft, air-filtering mask. Its goal is something we can all relate to: to help people understand your muffled speech better. Connecting with your phone via Bluetooth, it somehow senses your face muscles to decipher your speech even when people nearby might not be able to, according to Reuters. (Presumably there’s a microphone inside, too.) An accompanying app converts your speech to text on your phone screen for others to read, or it seems that it can use the smartphone’s speaker to amplify your voice. The app also promises to take minutes in your meetings and translate what you said into one of eight languages, making it particularly useful for people who frequently travel.

To be honest, the entire smartphone-based UX of this mask could be pretty clunky to use in real life. Imagine pulling out your phone and breaking social distance to hand someone your screen just so they can understand you better. But it appears there’s still considerable demand for it to exist.

The team was actually working on building a robot when COVID-19 broke out. The company used its engineering prowess to develop the C-Face, listing it on the Japanese crowdfunding site Fundinno, raising around $260,000 in $40 mask preorders. And since Reuters ran its story last week, Donut Labs reports receiving hundreds of emails, asking for expanded support across 30 countries.

And why not? Thus far, masks have mostly been designed for the medical community: to be cheap, sterile, and disposable. But as masks may be here to stay for the foreseeable future, everyday people are learning their pain points.