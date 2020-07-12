5 Zoom tools you need to take your virtual meetings to the next level

With many of us working from home for the foreseeable future, videoconferencing has become a critical part of our professional and even personal lives. While there are several tools available for remote workers to use, such as Skype, Google Meet, or Webex, Zoom is one of the best, most stable, and easiest apps to use for virtual meetings.

Most of us are familiar with the basics of using Zoom, but did you know that there are many other nifty tools available for hosts to use, even with a free basic account?

Take your remote meetings to the next level with these tools to engage and even impress your colleagues, clients, and friends. We’ve also included links to Zoom’s support page with step-by-step instructions to help you start using these tools in no time.

1. Remote desktop control

Ever found yourself in a situation where you spent precious meeting minutes telling a colleague to Press that button over there—no, not that one—that one, on the right!? Zoom’s Remote Desktop Control is the answer to your problem.

This feature allows meeting participants to request or share control over documents on their screen, or even their computer. This is especially useful for collaborating with colleagues on documents and presentations, troubleshooting on another user’s device, or even showing your parents how to do something on their computer, even when you’re far from home.

2. Annotations

Many times, simply talking or making gestures in front of your computer’s camera isn’t enough to get your point across in a virtual meeting. This is where the annotation function becomes useful.

Similar to Remote Desktop Control, this feature allows meeting participants to bring attention to a particular element on the screen being shared, but without having to be granted access to their screen or device. The annotation toolbar lets them insert text, draw shapes or lines, add icons like stars or checkmarks with the Stamp Tool, or turn their cursor into a spotlight or arrow.