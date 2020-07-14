These tinted moisturizers are clean, nontoxic, and better for your skin than makeup

Skincare is the new makeup. In recent years, skincare has surpassed makeup as the most important part of our daily beauty routines (not to mention one of the most lucrative parts of the beauty industry). And one of the best skincare products you can find is a multitasking tinted moisturizer that brightens your skin while offering some of the coverage that makeup has traditionally provided.

The key is to find a clean moisturizer that’s chock-full of incredible ingredients—minus all the bad ones (parabens, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrances) that are banned in other countries, though not, shamefully, here in the States. Here are three from some of our favorite clean beauty brands that rise above.

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

It’s a serum, it’s makeup, it’s sunscreen—this little bottle does it all. Created with a blend hyaluronic acids (for intense moisture and reduction of fine lines), plant-based squalane (an anti-inflammatory), and niacinamide (which minimizes pores and reduces redness and acne), this serum contains some of the most prized ingredients in skincare. These ingredients are combined with all-natural zinc oxide—which protects skin from UVA, UVB, UVC, and bluelight damage (yes, your computer and phone screen can damage your skin!) to create a natural barrier for your skin. Plus, it comes in 18 different shades to perfectly even out your skin tone.

Kosas Tinted Face Oil

Oil no longer has a bad rap in the world of skincare—and thank goodness, because natural oils are powerhouses when it comes to healthy, glowy, acne-free skin. This tinted face oil from clean beauty brand Kosas provides all of the benefits of a beauty oil, plus the sheer coverage of a BB cream. That’s probably why this brand has taken off among top-tier makeup artists. Available in 16 different tones, each Tinted Face Oil combines mineral pigment with six different botanical oils, including line-plumping meadowfoam oil, brightening rose hip seed oil, reparative red raspberry seed oil, and ultra-moisturizing avocado oil. The blend contains just 15 ingredients total—so you’re only putting good stuff on your face—and provides great coverage in simply four drops.

Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer

This list wouldn’t be complete without Beautycounter’s bestselling Dew Skin tinted moisturizer. The formula features elasticity-boosting and firming vitamin C, black currant seed oil (which helps to even out skin tone), and skin-protecting non-nano zinc oxide—which boosts this tinted moisturizer with SPF 20 to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays. Available in six shades, the lightweight, silky moisturizer gives you that perfect “I’m not wearing makeup look” and won’t settle into fine lines. And since it’s from Beautycounter, you can rest assured that it doesn’t contain a trace of the more than 1,800 questionable chemicals the company has sworn to avoid.

