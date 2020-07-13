3 science-backed methods for convincing your boss of something

Just about anyone who has had a job has had the experience of being struck with some insight about how to improve a product or process or how to solve a nagging problem. Sometimes, that insight is greeted with immediate acceptance, but there are times when your boss is simply not on board with your idea right away.

Before you push too hard to get your idea accepted, take a day or two to think it over. There is a good chance that your boss has a lot of experience in the business. It is possible that there are factors you haven’t considered yet that led to the cool reception.

But, if you’re sure that you’re onto something, you have to find a way to convince your boss to accept your idea. To do that, you need to understand a bit about what makes people believe things:

Consider social reality

Many of the things we believe are not things that we can verify for ourselves. Instead, we believe them because everyone else does. For example, just about everyone believes that gravity is the force that causes things to fall back to the ground, but few of us really understand anything about what gravity is. We accept it, because everyone else believes it.

If you want your boss to accept some course of action, one way to do it is to enlist the help of other people who will repeat the same message. The more that your boss hears that message from different people, the more likely it is that the message is believable because of the sheer number of people who are saying it.

That isn’t to say that your boss is thinking that explicitly. It is just that we are wired to want to believe things that are common knowledge. It helps us get along with other members of our social group. Indeed, classic work by Solomon Asch in the 1950s found that the dominant response of the members of a group could even make people respond to questions consistent with the group, rather than consistent with what people saw for themselves.

Create coherence

Another thing that reinforces our beliefs in something are when that information fits into a story that connects many other beliefs as well. That is why stories are so compelling for people.