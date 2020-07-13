How Ford and Disney pulled off the most audacious prime-time product launch for the new Bronco

Back about a thousand years ago—also known as the second week of March—the Ford Motor Company’s marketing machine was just gearing up. The company was about to embark on launching its most significant new vehicle line in years, the all-new Bronco series.

Aside from a particularly historic run down an empty L.A. freeway about 26 years ago to the week, the Bronco is a cult favorite among car and truck geeks. It’s one of the original off-road classics, with a ton of style. It ceased production in 1996, so Broncos are steeped in nostalgia, and there is a cohort of enthusiasts who collect, restore, and soup up old Broncos, including Simon Cowell, Jeremy Piven, and iPod and Nest creator Tony Fadell.

So Ford had its strategy all ready. It would ceremoniously reveal the vehicles—a two-door, a four-door, and a smaller Sport model SUV—over a series of events, with big celebrations at auto shows, festivals, and outdoor events. All the bells and whistles you’d expect. The company had 180 journalists coming to Dearborn, Michigan, to get an in-depth view of the Bronco archives, the history, the heritage, racing, and everything else.

Of course, none of it ever happened. A global health pandemic can have that effect.

“So we stepped back and said, a lot [of marketing in COVID-19] is going to look the same,” says Ford’s director of U.S. marketing, Matt VanDyke. “People are going to create some videos, they’ll put them on YouTube and in their own media, but we need to do something culturally relevant and befitting the Bronco brand.”

At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, VanDyke says it would’ve been both bonkers and insensitive to be talking about introducing a new product. Ford, to its credit, dumped its March Madness marketing plan, choosing instead to raise awareness about its car payment relief program for those experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic. The Bronco launch was caught in limbo, as executives talked about what the right time to start up again might be. As it became clear that people were getting increasingly sick of sad piano music, plans began to ramp up anew. Now instead of months, they had just a few weeks to pull together one of the company’s biggest-ever product launches.