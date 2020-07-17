These high-quality leggings, socks, and underwear are made from recycled plastic

Why is it that the items that we wear nearly every day are often the ones we think of shopping for last? I usually buy new socks at the last minute and in bulk. Same for underwear. Even for workout basics such as leggings, sports bras, and tees, I often find myself mindlessly grabbing the most basic options. But why not take clothing staples such as these up a notch?

Enter Girlfriend Collective. This activewear brand is known for its buttery-smooth leggings (high-rise and mid-rise), sports bras, and shorts, all made from recycled plastic water bottles. (One pair of compressive high-rise leggings, for example, keeps 25 water bottles out of the landfill.) The company’s ethically made fabrics—along with its efforts to champion (and fund) diversity and community—have elevated the four-year-old brand into cult-favorite status.

The company also has adorable takes on athletic staples—for instance, its cropped, half-zip Hummingbird windbreaker, which comes in traditional black and navy and more playful lilac and yellow. If a full-length zip-up is more your speed, the Summit track jacket comes in the same palette. Going for a monochrome look? Either (or both) can be paired with the Summit track pant or the Gazelle short. Buy the whole set, and you’ll be color-coordinated (and comfy) no matter what the season.

Last month, the Girlfriend Collective expanded its range with the launch of the Everyday GF collection of socks and underwear. As with the brand’s leggings. these socks and underwear are made from recycled plastic bottles, which is especially important since intimates are some of the most disposable items of clothing. To take it a step further, the company is partnering with Unifi to create an upcycling program: When you’re done with your Everyday goodies, the brand will take them back and turn them into new items.

The concise, four-piece collection features two styles of underwear and two styles of socks—so you have choices without being overwhelmed by them. Socks come in quarter-length and crew-length, and in seven different colors. The soft and stretchy undies, which are laser-cut for a seamless, mold-to-your-body fit, come in a thong and brief.

While the Everyday GF collection is available, 100% of net proceeds will be donated to organizations that support Black communities, including the Loveland Foundation, the Okra Project, and the NAACP Legal & Defense Fund—with a minimum of $20K being donated to each organization.

