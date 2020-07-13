5 ways to get better at trusting your gut

Taking a leap of faith and trusting your gut takes courage, but it used to be standard operating practice. Intuition and instinct kept humans safe for thousands of years, but as we’ve evolved, we’ve learned to lean on data, learned responses, and education in decision making, discrediting our gut as dangerous, says Antonia Hock, global head of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center . “Instinct is a powerful data point that can be a treasure trove of untapped generational knowledge in decision making,” she says.

It’s important to point out that the alternative to trusting your gut isn’t making an infallible rational decision, says Dr. Tasha Holland-Kornegay, founder of Wellness in Real Life, a wellness tech site that addresses burnout in the healthcare industry.

“It’s just a decision that takes more deliberation,” she says. “Our brains always use logic and emotions to come to conclusions. We can’t escape the fact that we’re all prone to biases and fallacious thinking. That said, we all strive to make the smartest decision in any given circumstance, and sometimes trusting out gut feeling is the best way to do that.”

Learning to trust your gut takes intention and practice, and there are several things you can do to get better at it:

1. Understand what your gut reaction really is

The reason trusting your gut is often treated as an emotional and volatile strategy is that it’s linked to a prevalent myth in Western society’s view of reason that says emotions are dumb and must be canceled out by deliberate logic, says Holland-Kornegay. But this can’t be farther from the truth.

“A gut feeling is the result of a huge amount of cognitive processes occurring in your brain, sizing up new sensory information against past experiences and coming to a prediction,” she says. “If you ever got a gut feeling that you should slow down your vehicle and focus on the road more deliberately, that may have been your gut unconsciously registering the vehicle in front of you driving cautiously. While you were thinking about work, other parts of your brain were keeping you safe and communicating important high-level predictions to you via emotions.”

Realizing that your intuition has been trained over time can help you trust it as an invaluable guide.