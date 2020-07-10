MIT researchers found a way to deter people from sharing COVID-19 conspiracies

A new study by researchers at MIT and the University of Regina found people are less likely to digitally share false stories about COVID-19 after they’ve been asked to evaluate the accuracy of another headline.

That suggests an option for social media platforms looking to limit the spread of misinformation, the researchers say.

“There are a lot of ways the platforms could implement this that all boil down to, essentially, raising the concept of accuracy in users’ minds while they’re on platforms,” says David Rand, a professor at MIT and one of the study’s coauthors, in an interview with Fast Company.

That can be as simple as periodically surveying users about how they feel about the importance of accuracy, the researchers say. It’s a potentially easy way to approach what’s proven to be a thorny problem: widespread sharing of potentially dangerous misinformation, from conspiracy theories to dubious cures, about the deadly pandemic on social media platforms. Researchers have spotted large volumes of false information spreading about the virus, a topic that’s become increasingly politicized as the pandemic continues.

In the study, published in the journal Psychological Science, the scientists first asked one group of participants to evaluate the accuracy of 30 Facebook feed-style posts about the coronavirus, each with a headline, first sentence, and photo. Half of the stories were true and half were false, and the participants got the accuracy right about two-thirds of the time.

A second group wasn’t asked about accuracy but was asked to rate whether or not they would share the stories online. Whether stories were true or false seemed to have little effect on how likely they were to be shared. But participants who scored higher on a test of science knowledge and on a cognitive reflection test, which measures whether people seek out counterintuitive answers to problems, were more likely to correctly rate accuracy of articles and more likely to discern between true and false ones in deciding what to share.

In the next element of the study, the researchers asked two groups of participants whether or not they would share the stories based on the headlines and initial sentences. One group was simply shown the posts, while the other group was first asked to judge the accuracy of a post unrelated to the virus. The latter group was much more discerning in terms of sharing primarily true posts, indicating that simply getting people to think about accuracy could carry over to their social media activities.