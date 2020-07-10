Andy Samberg’s ‘Palm Springs’ reinvents the ‘Groundhog Day’ time-loop genre

It’s too long to be alone either. Too long, period. But the idea of spending eternity with someone else mostly just seems like a recipe for two people to hate each other more than any two people have ever hated each other before. This is why I’ve always found artistic expressions about infinite love terrifying.

Take the much-adored “San Junipero” episode of Black Mirror, for instance. Spoiler alert for a four-year old piece of television, but “San Junipero” ends with two women in a convertible riding off into the desert sunset of a digital afterlife, laughing about nothing. It’s a happy ending that stops being happy once you consider the absence of an ending for them. How long can these two possibly ride around laughing? An hour? Two hours? How many days of joyriding can they possibly endure until the concept is utterly exhausted? Think about that ending for too long, and it raises the horrible prospect of an afterlife that’s ultimately as boring as beforelife, only it lasts forever.

Palm Springs, Andy Samberg’s new film, takes a stab at addressing what it truly means to be with someone forever—or for what just feels like forever—and does so in a way that’s as cerebral and heartbreaking as it is hilarious.

Hmm, how to describe the plot. I’ll leave that to Samberg’s character, Nyles. “It’s one of those infinite time-loop situations you may have heard about,” he explains to his new companion in infinity, Sarah (Cristin Milioti).

That’s as close as the movie, which Samberg coproduced with his partners in The Lonely Island, comes to winking at Groundhog Day, the granddaddy of repeating-day movies. At this point, they’re practically a genre unto themselves. We’ve seen so many in the past decade, in fact, one suspects that they may be the result of a studio exec green-lighting them from within a recursive loop of his or her own. There’s the action-packed Edge of Tomorrow, the dramatic Before I Fall, and the comedic-horror of both Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U.

But Palm Springs breathes life into the genre, ushering it into a brand-new day.