Now you can play Tetris in live tournaments and win money: Here’s how

Tetris is turning into a live game show.

The iconic video game, which long ago migrated to mobile, is letting fans compete for more than $1 million in cash prizes annually, N3twork announced today.

Tetris Primetime, part of the Tetris mobile app’s overhaul, will be played at 7:30 p.m. local time seven days a week. At launch, it will be available in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The game show will be based out of Auckland, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Moscow, New York City, and Perth.

It’s free to enter. You can find the app on Apple’s app store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

The host of the HQ Trivia-esque game is New Zealand actor Millen Baird, who according to IMDb was in Housebound, Auckland Daze, and Terry Teo.