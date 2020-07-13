How susceptible are you to COVID-19? These simple hacks could help fight it

Quarantining is the best way to avoid getting and spreading COVID-19. But quarantine life comes with its own costs. We’re cooped up, stressed out, and juggling a mashup of work and home life that we’ve never known. And as Sheldon Cohen, professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, warns, these side effects of quarantine life could, ironically, make us more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 when we venture outside as a result.

Cohen suspects this because he’s studied other respiratory diseases, like colds and flus, for the last 35 years. Paying volunteers up to $1,000 for the risk, his lab has exposed healthy people to disease, spraying viruses right up their nose, to see how they cope. Only about a third of people get sick. And the factors that contribute to sickness, or help prevent it, are exactly his expertise.

After COVID-19 began to spread, Cohen authored a new paper that was just published in Perspectives on Psychological Science. The scientific study reads like a greatest hits album about what we know can help you fight off respiratory illnesses. It’s full of actionable metrics, ranging from the hours of sleep you get each night, to how much you interact with friends and family. While Cohen makes no claims that all of these actions apply to COVID-19 specifically, you’d be smart to incorporate them into your own life all the same.

“All of the factors we have studied have been found to have broad positive effects on health,” says Cohen. “So, there are benefits, even if they do not end up to influence COVID-19 susceptibility.”

Here are some of the best life insights from the paper.

Exercise and sleep

While in quarantine, you need to make sure you exercise and get enough sleep. But how much is enough? You need to exercise a minimum of twice a week, and sleep at least 6-7 hours a night (though 7 or more seems safest). Cohen’s subjects who exercised less than this were 1.8x more likely to develop colds when exposed to such viruses (exercise, incidentally, was self-reported, so whatever someone felt was exercise counted as exercise). In one study, those who got less than 7 hours of sleep were 2.94x more likely to develop a cold than those who averaged 8 hours or more. The quality of your sleep is also a big factor. Those with a sleep efficiency (read more on that term here) of less than 80% were 2.6x more likely to develop colds. There are all sorts of clinically proven ways to increase the quality of your sleep—conveniently, they include exercise! But you can also reduce your time spent looking at screens, and design your bedroom to help you rest, too.

Get your vitamin C–within reason

Anyone who has looked up cold prevention has no doubt come across recommendations to take vitamin C and zinc. According to Cohen’s research, zinc doesn’t prevent someone getting sick. However, vitamin C can help. He found that if people ingested less than 85mg of vitamin C a day—the FDA recommendation is 90mg—they were twice as likely to develop a cold. So you should make sure you’re getting your baseline every day. But what about taking more with one of those mega vitamin C supplements you can buy? “I do not believe that huge supplements will help,” says Cohen.