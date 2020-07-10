7 critical steps to make your cover letter stand out

Résumés get the attention, but a good cover letter can go a long way toward helping you get the attention of hiring decision-makers. A recent survey by ResumeLab found that 83% of respondents claimed that a great cover letter can land an interview even if your résumé isn’t good enough .

But what makes a good cover letter? This seven-point cheat sheet will help you write a letter that’s short, sweet, and gets attention.

First, be interesting

You have just a few seconds to grab the reader’s attention, so start with whatever it is about you that will grab their interest, says Amy Soricelli, vice president of career services at Berkeley College. If you’ve been referred by someone influential, lead with that. Otherwise, think about the fact or brief anecdote that will catch interest. It might be your experience, expertise, or a big impact you made, Scoricelli says. Avoid at all costs the typical—and drab—”I’m writing about your job listing,” she says.

Focus 100% on your value

Let recruiters and hiring managers know exactly how you’re of value. Pick out the most important skills, experiences, training, accolades, and other accomplishments, says career coach Ronald J. Auerbach, author of Think Like an Interviewer: Your Job Hunting Guide to Success. Share them in descending order of importance. Consider how you would use keywords from the job ad in your résumé and integrate them in your cover letter, too.

Think about your salutation

Auerbach says there are a number of salutation options ranging from “Dear Hiring Manager” to “To Whom It May Concern” or “Dear Sir or Madam.” When possible it’s best to address your cover letter to a person. However, if you’re responding to an ad, you may need to choose a generic option. The best one depends on your industry norms, he says. “Some feel these standards are outdated and should be avoided in favor of the more modern salutations. Others feel it’s better to avoid the modern ones and stick with the old standards,” he says.

Keep it short

Many companies now use applicant tracking systems, which can typically accommodate a cover letter up to 250 words, says career coach Rachel Montañez. “There has been some research done that shows that the length that typically gets past an applicant tracking system,” she says.

As for structure, Montañez typically recommends a compelling lead paragraph, then two to three short paragraphs or bullet points in the body highlighting your key strengths, and a closing that includes your interest in the next steps.