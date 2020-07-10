Lessons I learned transitioning my company to ‘working from anywhere’

For many business leaders, it took a pandemic to recognize that we live in an unplanned world that needs better support for a more global and digital workforce.

This modern-day situation has shown us that getting remote work to succeed requires a fundamental shift in considering what “working remote” really means. This process means removing hierarchical structures and enabling speedy “hyper decision-making.” It means supporting a myriad of existing and new touch points as part of the multi-experience economy. It means designing our businesses with both customer and employee experiences in mind, in equal measure.

This is the new reality we are transitioning to as the world begins to reopen; one where we must balance in-office and remote workers with more care than before COVID-19. We must employ a “work from anywhere” mindset that takes into a range of considerations including where our employees can best serve the needs of the business—wherever that might be.

There have been several important lessons learned as we help prepare us for a “work from anywhere” mindset:

Human connection can exist without in-person connection



This fact was proven long before the pandemic with people all over the world communicating, making purchases, scheduling appointments and other activities virtually anywhere, with only a device. What this situation has proven is that human connection among employees for advancing customer and business outcomes—albeit enhanced by in-person interaction—can prevail and even thrive in a world of social distancing.

Executives saw that employees could still authentically connect and get work done, not just from home but wherever they were located when the global shutdown took place. Therefore, our original work-from-home mindset must evolve to give employees the freedom to work anywhere they please—reflective of a digital nomad lifestyle.



Traditional industries have it in them to transition

When push comes to shove, even rigid industries can be flexible. If traditional industries like finance and education can lay a groundwork for remote work, any business can.

And more likely, these industries don’t have to rush into making big investments or overhauling existing infrastructures. Communication and collaboration tools are more accessible than previously thought. Diverse new work styles and opportunities have proliferated professions. For example, remote work has given rise to wider talent pools, reaching those who do not wish to relocate.