This automated checkout app tries to make shopping feel safe again

As late as March, customers at the four-story shop of Soho-based retailer Showfields were lining up to take a slide into inventive physical installations (think artificial forests and shiny discos) where they could touch and test products on offer, like premium haircare from Act and Acre, olive oil from startup Brightland , and art from independent artists like Azuki Furuya.

But after the coronavirus hit in mid-March, shuttering stores and costing the retail sector an estimated $7 billion and thousands of jobs, shops including Showfields are adjusting to a new reality, one where interacting with objects and people in a store pose a hazard to consumers’ health and safety. As a result, people aren’t necessarily thinking about going shopping again. A recent survey from SafetyCenter and YouGov found that 71% of American consumers would not feel “very comfortable” shopping in a physical retail store over the next three months.

That’s devastating for a company like Showfields, which is betting that in-person shopping can still be part of the future of retail. But as its flagship Soho store reopens today, Showfields is doubling down on the premise that creating an experience around a product will make it more enticing to customers.

Their solution? Harnessing the digital to replicate and enhance the old in-store experience for customers who are just starting to venture out.

“Ninety percent of retailers did the same thing during the coronavirus: cut staff, took pay cuts, implemented social distancing rules. But we thought, ‘how can we go further than that and make the shopping experience even better?’ We want to integrate digital into the experience, and I think that will be here to stay,” Showfields CEO Tal Zvi Nathanel says.

Today, customers can make in-store or virtual viewing appointments through the Showfields website. For those visiting in person, the retailer is launching Magic Wand, a new app designed to augment the in-store experience by serving as a virtual retail adviser for customers. While inside Showfields, you can use your phone to tap or scan a display object, and the app will provide additional information on it. The app will also allow customers to suss out product prices, add them to a digital cart, and then check out without interacting with a store associate. Then, you can pick up a bag full of sanitized products on your way out.

“[We want to] create an extension of your personality and your body in the store that would allow you to have a very intense experience physically, but still give you the power to constantly control your physical [presence] because it’s contactless,” Nathanel says.