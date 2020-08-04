The director of Amman Design Week is on a mission to showcase Middle Eastern artisans

The biennial Amman Design Week, founded by curator and architect Rana Beiruti, has a local mission, but big ambitions: It focuses on “consciousness of production and consumption, caring for the environment, economic inequalities, labor laws, and budget constraints,” Beiruti says. Plus, “we [want everyone to] participate, across gender, age, and income level.” Almost 90,000 people attended the October 2019 festival, which has support from Jordan’s Queen Rania. The week showcased dagger making, basket weaving, and mosaic construction by local artisans. Attendees were also invited to help build rooftop gardens at refugee camps across Jordan and teach residents how to grow their own food. Beiruti continues these efforts year-round, with residencies and workshops for local designers.
fastco works
collectionsNewsletterCourses and LearningAdvertiseCurrent Issue
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business