UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The director of Amman Design Week is on a mission to showcase Middle Eastern artisans

Under the guidance of architect and curator Rana Beiruti, Amman Design Week has a local mission and big ambitions.

The director of Amman Design Week is on a mission to showcase Middle Eastern artisans
[Illustration: Peter Oumanski]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

The biennial Amman Design Week, founded by curator and architect Rana Beiruti, has a local mission, but big ambitions: It focuses on “consciousness of production and consumption, caring for the environment, economic inequalities, labor laws, and budget constraints,” Beiruti says. Plus, “we [want everyone to] participate, across gender, age, and income level.” Almost 90,000 people attended the October 2019 festival, which has support from Jordan’s Queen Rania. The week showcased dagger making, basket weaving, and mosaic construction by local artisans. Attendees were also invited to help build rooftop gardens at refugee camps across Jordan and teach residents how to grow their own food. Beiruti continues these efforts year-round, with residencies and workshops for local designers.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life