The director of Amman Design Week is on a mission to showcase Middle Eastern artisans

The biennial Amman Design Week, founded by curator and architect Rana Beiruti, has a local mission, but big ambitions: It focuses on “consciousness of production and consumption, caring for the environment, economic inequalities, labor laws, and budget constraints,” Beiruti says. Plus, “we [want everyone to] participate, across gender, age, and income level.” Almost 90,000 people attended the October 2019 festival, which has support from Jordan’s Queen Rania. The week showcased dagger making, basket weaving, and mosaic construction by local artisans. Attendees were also invited to help build rooftop gardens at refugee camps across Jordan and teach residents how to grow their own food. Beiruti continues these efforts year-round, with residencies and workshops for local designers.