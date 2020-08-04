Georgia Hardstark & Karen Kilgariff are murdering it

Podcast vet Georgia Hardstark and comedian Karen Kilgariff’s true-crime podcast, My Favorite Murder, boasts more than 30 million monthly listeners. Since launching, the podcast has spawned a global tour, a New York Times best seller (Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered), and a podcast network, called Exactly Right. Powered by a fan base of self-described “murderinos,” the audience is drawn to MFM’s mix of true crime, humor, and radical honesty. In December 2019, the duo signed a deal with distributor Stitcher, worth roughly $10 million, to grow Exactly Right further: The addition of I Said No Gifts and Bananas brings the network’s total number of podcasts to nine. Like many of their listeners, they weren’t exactly sure at first how to proceed in the era of COVID-19. “We were like, Oh my God, do we keep recording?” Hardstark says. “But we realized that being able to give people [an] escape is a helpful thing.”