  1:40 pm

A random tweet gave us Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day, the relief from misery we all so desperately need

The leading man suddenly started trending today, sparking a fun, much-needed respite from the bleakness we’re all dealing with every day.

[Photo: FOX via Getty Images]
By Starr Rhett Rocque2 minute Read

The nonstop turmoil in the world is exhausting.

But you know what’s not exhausting? Looking at Morris Chestnut.

It can be unnerving to log into Twitter to find one of your favorite celebrities trending because you never know where it’s going to go. Thankfully, Morris Chestnut is alive and well, and the case for #MorrisChestnutAppreciationDay is randomly but also serendipitously raging.

It started with a cheeky tweet by comedian Ari LaBeija. She wrote that she has looked everywhere for a man as fine as Morris Chestnut, but they just don’t make ’em like him anymore. She was obviously joking (kind of), but it didn’t stop scores of men from hopping into her mentions with sexist insults, and also claiming that they are just as fine as Chestnut. Basically, they tried to All Fine Matters her statement, and the replies devolved into what at first appeared to be your typical Twitter crash and burn of toxicity.

However, hope in humanity got restored when people began ignoring the tantrums and chimed in with an explosion of Morris Chestnut appreciation photos that has people—most likely millennials and Gen-Xers—going gaga.

Chestnut, the patron saint of 90/00s baedom who is still gracing screens big and small—from Ricky (Boyz N the Hood) to Lance Sullivan (The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday ) to Dr. Beaumont Rosewood Jr. (Rosewood)—has now given us a Hump Day to remember.

It’s a fun rabbit hole to get lost in as the world implodes.

Enjoy.

But wait! He has a 23-year-old son. You’re welcome, Gen Z.

