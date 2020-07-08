A random tweet gave us Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day, the relief from misery we all so desperately need

The nonstop turmoil in the world is exhausting.
But you know what’s not exhausting? Looking at Morris Chestnut.
It can be unnerving to log into Twitter to find one of your favorite celebrities trending because you never know where it’s going to go. Thankfully, Morris Chestnut is alive and well, and the case for #MorrisChestnutAppreciationDay is randomly but also serendipitously raging.
It started with a cheeky tweet by comedian Ari LaBeija. She wrote that she has looked everywhere for a man as fine as Morris Chestnut, but they just don’t make ’em like him anymore. She was obviously joking (kind of), but it didn’t stop scores of men from hopping into her mentions with sexist insults, and also claiming that they are just as fine as Chestnut. Basically, they tried to All Fine Matters her statement, and the replies devolved into what at first appeared to be your typical Twitter crash and burn of toxicity.
The men in the replies that are bold enough to claim a likeness to 90s Morris Chestnut are upsetting me and my home girls. https://t.co/9UkR3WQEIV
— Kae ????✨ (@Kuerencia) July 8, 2020
A woman tweeted a picture of Morris Chestnut and said they don’t make men this fine anymore.
A man posted his selfie and said yes they do.
Then, I watched as the replies jumped from 3 to 5 to 12 to pic.twitter.com/tjM1yZ7HSc
— kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) July 8, 2020
However, hope in humanity got restored when people began ignoring the tantrums and chimed in with an explosion of Morris Chestnut appreciation photos that has people—most likely millennials and Gen-Xers—going gaga.
Chestnut, the patron saint of 90/00s baedom who is still gracing screens big and small—from Ricky (Boyz N the Hood) to Lance Sullivan (The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday ) to Dr. Beaumont Rosewood Jr. (Rosewood)—has now given us a Hump Day to remember.
It’s a fun rabbit hole to get lost in as the world implodes.
Enjoy.
Its ok y'all Morris Chestnut is trending cause he fine ass hell. Nothings wrong he ain't do nothing but be fine for no damn reason and make people want to lick on him.
i'm people. pic.twitter.com/CQ5A6LdOOX
— Lovely smells like such a nag champa incense (@NatRemedieCoach) July 8, 2020
Let me join in and show my love and appreciation for @Morris_Chestnut on this #MorrisChestnutAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/3BnL98ile1
— Sweetpea (@fgreen1990) July 8, 2020
And his wife, Pam is FINE too! C’mon Jesus! #BlackFineLove! ????❤️ #TwentyFiveYears #MorrisChestnut @Morris_Chestnut ❤️ https://t.co/TWwlPznphd
— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 8, 2020
is it time? today’s the day? Lordt been waiting all year for #MorrisChestnutAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/pN8hbvFqK0
— ~.*kells*.~ (@girl_kells) July 8, 2020
This kind of content. ???? #HappyMorrisChestnutDay everybody!
And you’re welcome! ???? https://t.co/SRGAONjA8H
— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 8, 2020
Searches nervously ???? for why Morris Chestnut trending—to great relief it’s just ‘cause the man been hot, still hot. Whew!???? Good. #CarryOn #MorrisChestnut #MorrisChestnutAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/F5Fy3AecUS
— Juliana Jai Bolden⚜️ (@JulianaOnBeat) July 8, 2020
I’m here for the Morris Chestnut appreciation.
It’s the skin, teeth, eyes & that smile can melt all of your blues away.. he’s the type of man that looks sexy just sitting eating a sandwich & you want him to eat the sandwich cause you made it just for his fine ass ???????????? pic.twitter.com/oLMu3I1BMg
— Becoming Brook (@MayorBrookDavis) July 8, 2020
But wait! He has a 23-year-old son. You’re welcome, Gen Z.
Oh ok! Morris Chestnut son ???? pic.twitter.com/6cpaQnLhaA
— BrownSkinGirl (@ctrue83) July 8, 2020
Morris Chestnut is trending. Nows a good time for me to let y’all know that Grant Chestnut is just as mf beautiful. pic.twitter.com/ldr5f3DIve
— ness (@nesspaola) July 8, 2020