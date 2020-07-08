A random tweet gave us Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day, the relief from misery we all so desperately need

But you know what’s not exhausting? Looking at Morris Chestnut.

It can be unnerving to log into Twitter to find one of your favorite celebrities trending because you never know where it’s going to go. Thankfully, Morris Chestnut is alive and well, and the case for #MorrisChestnutAppreciationDay is randomly but also serendipitously raging.

It started with a cheeky tweet by comedian Ari LaBeija. She wrote that she has looked everywhere for a man as fine as Morris Chestnut, but they just don’t make ’em like him anymore. She was obviously joking (kind of), but it didn’t stop scores of men from hopping into her mentions with sexist insults, and also claiming that they are just as fine as Chestnut. Basically, they tried to All Fine Matters her statement, and the replies devolved into what at first appeared to be your typical Twitter crash and burn of toxicity.

The men in the replies that are bold enough to claim a likeness to 90s Morris Chestnut are upsetting me and my home girls. https://t.co/9UkR3WQEIV — Kae ????✨ (@Kuerencia) July 8, 2020

A woman tweeted a picture of Morris Chestnut and said they don’t make men this fine anymore. A man posted his selfie and said yes they do. Then, I watched as the replies jumped from 3 to 5 to 12 to pic.twitter.com/tjM1yZ7HSc — kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) July 8, 2020

However, hope in humanity got restored when people began ignoring the tantrums and chimed in with an explosion of Morris Chestnut appreciation photos that has people—most likely millennials and Gen-Xers—going gaga.