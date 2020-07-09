The best of Lululemon’s online sale, from tank tops to swim trunks

Lululemon rarely has markdowns, but the online shopping deities have blessed us with the opportunity to shop the athleticwear brand’s stretchy, flattering, soft, comfortable-as-hell goodies on sale. Lulu is featuring on-sale gear and apparel in every category, including women’s , men’s, girl’s , and accessories, but only for a few days—it ends July 12, so we rounded up a few of our favorite sale items that you can buy now.

Women’s

Up For It Bra

This wireless sports bra can withstand medium-intensity workouts (like Spin class and yoga), keeps its form, and stays comfortable all day thanks to molded cups, supportive straps, and sweat-wicking Lycra fabric (so it’s basically like leggings for your boobs).

Sculpt Tank II

The Sculpt Tank II is designed with a relaxed fit (no more too-tight tanks!) and made with four-way stretch and mesh panels, so you can move freely—however you like—and stay cool and comfortable.

Mapped Out High Rise Tight

I don’t know about you, but I love a good high rise tight for workouts. They help me keep my core tight and feel more confident shedding my shirt during runs or extra-sweaty HIIT workouts. The Mapped Out High Rise Tight takes it a step further with SenseKnit technology—which incorporates varying levels of support in the fabric, so you only get an extra tight fit where you actually want it. Flattering Level: 1,000.

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Crew

If ever there was a long-sleeve workout top that didn’t feel like a sweaty hot trash bag, this is it. It feels high quality, retains its integrity through dozens of washes, and is fantastically breathable—thanks to engineered, perforated mesh placed intentionally in your sweatiest spots. Plus, it features Silverescent technology, which inhibits the growth of stink-causing bacteria.

On the Fly Pant

These pants are self-described as “sophisticated” but “deceivingly low-maintenance”—which is music to our ears. There are few things better than pants that look super snazzy but feel like a security blanket. The On the Fly Pant features wrinkle-free fabric (perfect for long road trips!), a medium rise, and a soft waistband that never digs in.

In Movement Everlux Tight

If you’ve ever worn Lululemon’s Everlux fabric, you know how buttery soft and supportive it feels. You also know that it dries incredibly fast and somehow makes hot yoga feel cooler. The In Movement Tight is the classic, must-have black legging: it comes comes in the full-length style for always flattering, four-season wear and a deep color that doesn’t fade.