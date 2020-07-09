The best of Lululemon’s online sale, from tank tops to swim trunks

Lululemon rarely has markdowns, but the online shopping deities have blessed us with the opportunity to shop the athleticwear brand’s stretchy, flattering, soft, comfortable-as-hell goodies on sale. Lulu is featuring on-sale gear and apparel in every category, including women’s, men’s, girl’s, and accessories, but only for a few days—it ends July 12, so we rounded up a few of our favorite sale items that you can buy now.
Women’s
Up For It Bra
This wireless sports bra can withstand medium-intensity workouts (like Spin class and yoga), keeps its form, and stays comfortable all day thanks to molded cups, supportive straps, and sweat-wicking Lycra fabric (so it’s basically like leggings for your boobs).
Sculpt Tank II
The Sculpt Tank II is designed with a relaxed fit (no more too-tight tanks!) and made with four-way stretch and mesh panels, so you can move freely—however you like—and stay cool and comfortable.
Mapped Out High Rise Tight
I don’t know about you, but I love a good high rise tight for workouts. They help me keep my core tight and feel more confident shedding my shirt during runs or extra-sweaty HIIT workouts. The Mapped Out High Rise Tight takes it a step further with SenseKnit technology—which incorporates varying levels of support in the fabric, so you only get an extra tight fit where you actually want it. Flattering Level: 1,000.
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Crew
If ever there was a long-sleeve workout top that didn’t feel like a sweaty hot trash bag, this is it. It feels high quality, retains its integrity through dozens of washes, and is fantastically breathable—thanks to engineered, perforated mesh placed intentionally in your sweatiest spots. Plus, it features Silverescent technology, which inhibits the growth of stink-causing bacteria.
On the Fly Pant
These pants are self-described as “sophisticated” but “deceivingly low-maintenance”—which is music to our ears. There are few things better than pants that look super snazzy but feel like a security blanket. The On the Fly Pant features wrinkle-free fabric (perfect for long road trips!), a medium rise, and a soft waistband that never digs in.
In Movement Everlux Tight
If you’ve ever worn Lululemon’s Everlux fabric, you know how buttery soft and supportive it feels. You also know that it dries incredibly fast and somehow makes hot yoga feel cooler. The In Movement Tight is the classic, must-have black legging: it comes comes in the full-length style for always flattering, four-season wear and a deep color that doesn’t fade.
These are just a few picks from us. Seriously, there are 563 women’s styles on sale waiting for you now. Check them out here.
Men’s
Channel Cross Swim Short
If you want a pair of no-fuss swim shorts that will last you for years, the Channel Cross is a timeless design with modern features (like a hidden, zippered back pocket, a bonded waist band, and four-way stretch fabric that resists chlorine better than traditional nylon). You can choose from 10 different colors and prints in two different lengths.
Always in Motion Boxer
Underwear: the thing we should all invest more in but never want to spend the money on. But really, a bad pair of undies can take your comfort level from 100 to zero—so it’s best to wear the best. These boxers from Lulu come in nine different colors and are made of soft Modal fabric.
T.H.E Short Linerless
The T.H.E. Short from Lululemon is somewhat of a legend in the men’s short world: they changed the game when they released years ago and are still the standard in comfortable as hell shorts that fit well and maintain their integrity wear after wear. The split seam allows you to move freely while training or running, and the wide waistband wears smoothly without ever digging into your sides.
Active Jacket
It may look like a simple black jacket, but the Active Jacket is anything but. Packed with features, it sports a hidden phone sleeve, underarm vents, reflectors (for night running), and an adjustable hood that you can also hide away if you prefer.
Check out all 204 men’s products in the online sale here.
