NYC’s new Black Lives Matter mural is more than art. It’s the future of urbanism

Ever since the words Black Lives Matter were painted in bright yellow on the street behind the White House on June 5, similar projects have appeared on the streets of cities across the country. They’ve been alternately welcomed and criticized , both from those within the Black Lives Matter movement and those outside.

So when officials in Manhattan set out to paint their own street mural in the Civic Center—an area adjacent to land that was a burial ground for people of African descent in the 17th and 18th centuries—they knew they couldn’t mess it up. Rather than rushing to get something on the ground, the New York City Public Design Commission, which has jurisdiction over all buildings and art proposed on city-owned property, slowed the process down and listened to the community. “We actually took the time to have the conversations with people that are in the actual Black Lives Matter movement,” says Justin Garett Moore, executive director of the Public Design Commission.

The result is a 600-foot-long mural that not only says “Black Lives Matter” but is rooted in the principles that guide the movement.

Led by the office of Manhattan borough president Gale A. Brewer and under the guidance of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, the project was coordinated by designers of color from WXY, an architecture and urban planning firm based in New York.

Doing it right meant much more than closing down the street and passing out the paint rollers, according to Amina Hassen, an associate and urban planner at WXY, named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019. To ensure the mural aligned with the broader message of the movement, she says how it got made and who was involved was just as important as how it looked.

“At the end of the day, the mural is what people remember because that’s the tangible object that they will be a part of. But what we knew as collaborators was that the process leading to the mural was just as important,” says Hassen.