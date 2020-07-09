4 ways to improve your writing and communication in your free time

Great communication is critical in nearly any workplace, and now that we’re communicating digitally more than we ever were pre-COVID-19, you need to make sure your written messages have the impact you want.

Whether you’re among the 17.8 million Americans who are currently unemployed as a result of COVID-19 or are part of the 62% of people who are still employed but working from home, you may have some extra time on your hands. One of the ways to be productive with that time is to work on your writing skills.

Remember that becoming a better writer is about the technical aspects of writing, like grammar, but also the nontechnical elements, like clarity and persuasion. By improving every aspect of your writing, your words can have more impact in the workplace.

Use prompts for creative writing

While creative writing may seem unrelated to writing in your job, it’s actually a great way to expand your vocabulary and rethink your way of relating to typical writing work. Instead of approaching a new project from the business point of view, for example, you may lean on your creative writing skills to think out of the box and bring a fresh perspective, which can help set you apart at work.

One simple way to improve your creative writing skills is to download a writing prompt app, like Writing Prompts (Android) or Daily Prompt (Apple). Even just 10 minutes of writing creatively each day can help you bring a more creative perspective to work.

Boost your persuasive writing skills

LinkedIn’s 2020 list of the skills that companies need now most include persuasion, which was also on the 2019 list. As Deanna Pate, brand marketing leader at LinkedIn, explained: “Leaders and hiring managers value individuals who can explain the ‘why.’ To advance your career, brush up on your ability to effectively communicate ideas and persuade your colleagues and stakeholders that it’s in their best interest to follow your lead.”

Whether you’re writing a cover letter or bringing an idea to your team, persuasion is critical. To become a more persuasive writer, consider an online course like The Art of Persuasive Writing and Public Speaking, taught by James Engell, Gurney professor of English and professor of Comparative Literature at Harvard University.