How the protest movement inspired streetwear legend Jeff Staple to branch out

Back in 1997, Jeff Staple made a T-shirt in silkscreening class during his sophomore year at Parsons School of Design in New York City. As the legend goes, he walked into a boutique wearing the shirt and unintentionally walked out with an order for 12 others like it. That triggered a cascade of events that saw him drop out of school to start Staple Design Studio, launch his own streetwear line called Staple Pigeon, and by 2001, open his first retail store in New York called Reed Space.

In 2005, Staple landed in the sneaker hall of fame for his Nike collaboration, the Staple Pigeon Dunk SB, currently available on Stock X for more than $23,300.

Now the designer and marketer is rebranding Staple Design Studio as Reed Art Department, aimed at making a clear distinction between the agency—which has worked with brands such as Nike, Kia, Beats by Dre, Sprite, and Shake Shack—and his own brand, as well as help point the way forward for his future creative marketing work.

“I wanted to have a clear separation and delineation of those businesses, and this is actually the first, formal announcement of our creative studio,” says Staple. “We’ve worked with many brands over the last two decades, but it has all been through networking and word-of-mouth. A lot of the work we do and are known for doing is based on knowing what youth culture is all about. It’s about being authentic to what they want, what they’re looking for, and then helping be the translator for companies that want to attract that audience.”

Recent projects include a Sprite-branded apparel collection, designing the eSports Overwatch League kits, and a collaboration with Shake Shack and Uber Eats. There’s also the fundraising drive for Black Lives Matter-related causes. Staple tapped fellow designers and friends Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment Design and Futura2000 to donate rare sneakers and collectibles; fans could buy a limited edition “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt to enter to win.

“In 48 hours we raised $250,000 for the ACLU, Equal Justice Initiative, and Art Start,” says Staple. “To me that’s the perfect example of taking what commercialism and marketing taught us and giving it back. And I want to do a lot more of that.”