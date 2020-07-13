Do kids need face masks? Yes, and here are the 8 best options we found

Masks are an incredibly easy way to help prevent the spread of disease (namely, COVID-19)—but it’s not always easy to get everyone in your household to wear one. We’re looking at you, kiddos. The CDC advises that children over the age of 2 wear a mask when they cannot maintain adequate distance from another person—because even if your child isn’t ill, they can still transmit viruses. That’s why we’ve found eight different (fun) face masks made specifically for kids that make it just that much easier to get them on board with face coverings. Each of these kids masks is reusable, well-fitting, and perfectly printed and colored to your kids’ liking.

Vistaprint Kids Face Masks

Made for kids aged four and up, these contoured face masks are meant to fit perfectly, and feature adjustable ear loops and a filter pocket. They cover chins (so no more gaps!) and come in a huge array of solid colors, stripes, and prints (hello, daisies and planets).

Uncommon Goods Children’s Rainbow Face Coverings

The print on these two-layered, cotton masks is so freaking cute—but what’s even cuter is that 12 kids from around the world created the rainbow art that became the print. These masks are washable and are made for children ages 4-10. And even though they are a little bit on the pricier side, it’s for a good cause: 100% of profits from sales of these masks go to NYC’s public hospitals.

Sanctuary Kids PPE Masks

These washable, unisex masks are scaled to fit ages 2-10 and come in a pack of five that features four different fun prints (dinosaur, leopard, pink camo, and regular camo). And while most kids’ masks you’ll find are simple fabric face coverings, these Sanctuary masks are made with 100% double-layer cotton muslin with an inner 100% polypropylene melt-blown filter.

Billie Blooms x Karolina Kurkova Maisonette Doodle Mask

Two mothers—Billie Blooms founder Ashley Liemerand and supermodel Karolina Kurkova—joined forces to create this incredibly cute cotton mask for little ones. Each purchase comes with three masks, which are made in two sizes: Kid or Toddler. And to sweeten the deal, one mask and the proceeds of each sale will be donated to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

The Gap Kids’ Face Mask

If your kid is picky about prints, chances are they will be quite pleased with at least one of the 10 colors and prints that The Gap offers. These masks feature an adjustable nose piece (a component notoriously missing from most kids’ masks) and are made from 100% cotton poplin.

Adidas Face Covers

If you have a sporty teen (or tween) at home, this athleticwear face mask from Adidas is perfect. The XS/S size is specifically designed to fit children 12 and up, and they are made from recycled polyester—meaning they are quite breathable and more sustainably made.