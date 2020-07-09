Announcing Fast Company’s Summer Series: Conversations for early-career journalists of color

With schools moving online and many internships put on hold, it can be difficult to begin a career in journalism. At the same time, it’s more important than ever that we expand access to an industry that has historically lacked diversity.
At Fast Company, we believe it’s vitally important to foster this new generation. That’s why we’re launching a free webinar series for early-career journalists and journalists of color looking to develop their skills, hone their pitch, or land their dream job in the media world.
The weekly program kicks off July 15 with practical advice for entry-level journalists, from panelists including Fast Company’s Kate Davis, NBC’s Yvette Miley, and Teen Vogue’s Allegra Kirkland. Registration is open now, free of charge.
Check back for regular updates as we add new events and programming throughout the summer. Please join us!
Webinar: How to stand out as an entry-level journalist
July 15, 5 p.m. EDT
Hear directly from leading editors about how to boost your chances of landing a job, even if your internship was canceled or your freelance pipeline is drying up due to COVID-19. Our panel will provide practical advice about networking, improving your pitch, and landing your dream job.
Panelists:
- Kate Davis, deputy editor, Fastcompany.com
- Yvette Miley, senior vice president, MSNBC and NBC News
- Allegra Kirkland, senior politics editor, Teen Vogue
Roundtable: What does objectivity in journalism mean today?
Historically students were taught that objectivity and neutrality were the hallmarks of good journalism—that the best reporters didn’t let their opinions, backgrounds, or experiences shape the stories they told. But today some modern journalists, especially those from marginalized communities, question this stance. Since reporting involves making a series of choices—about what issues to cover, who to interview, and even what form a story will take—is any piece of journalism truly “neutral”?
Check back for more details on this event.
Roundtable: How we’re covering the protests
For weeks, reporters have covered the ongoing protests over police brutality and the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. In this roundtable, you’ll hear from print, digital, audio, and broadcast journalists who have been on the front lines of this story. They’ll talk about the decisions they’ve made and how they see the story continuing to unfold.
Check back for more details on this event.