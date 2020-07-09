Announcing Fast Company’s Summer Series: Conversations for early-career journalists of color

With schools moving online and many internships put on hold, it can be difficult to begin a career in journalism. At the same time, it’s more important than ever that we expand access to an industry that has historically lacked diversity.

At Fast Company, we believe it’s vitally important to foster this new generation. That’s why we’re launching a free webinar series for early-career journalists and journalists of color looking to develop their skills, hone their pitch, or land their dream job in the media world.

The weekly program kicks off July 15 with practical advice for entry-level journalists, from panelists including Fast Company’s Kate Davis, NBC’s Yvette Miley, and Teen Vogue’s Allegra Kirkland. Registration is open now, free of charge.

Check back for regular updates as we add new events and programming throughout the summer. Please join us!

Webinar: How to stand out as an entry-level journalist

July 15, 5 p.m. EDT

Hear directly from leading editors about how to boost your chances of landing a job, even if your internship was canceled or your freelance pipeline is drying up due to COVID-19. Our panel will provide practical advice about networking, improving your pitch, and landing your dream job.

Panelists: