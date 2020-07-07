These Lysol disinfectants are the first to get EPA approval for killing the coronavirus

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency just approved two Lysol products that can kill the coronavirus on surfaces.

Both Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist were shown to be effective against the virus through lab testing, the agency said.

“EPA is committed to identifying new tools and providing accurate and up-to-date information to help the American public protect themselves and their families from the novel coronavirus,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in a statement.

Although the agency has identified hundreds of products that meet its criteria for effectiveness against the virus, the two Lysol products are the first to be reviewed and approved by the EPA against SARS-CoV-2. For a product to legally claim that it can fight off a specific pathogen, the EDA must authorize that claim. While health officials continue to slowly test products, they provided documents to help identify products that can be used to disinfect surfaces against “emerging viral pathogens”.

The EPA says it expects to approve more product claims in the coming weeks.