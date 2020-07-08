Skyrocket your career by paying attention to these 3 things

We can all hit a career plateau at one time or another. Sometimes it’s due to forces outside of your control, like if you work for a company that stops innovating. But sometimes it’s due to your own actions. The difference between a career that plateaus and one that skyrockets is the impression you make on others.

“One of the most overlooked variables in your career is communication,” says Steve Herz, author of Don’t Take Yes for an Answer: Using Authority, Warmth, and Energy to Get Exceptional Results. “How you show up in your daily life can cement a plateau.”

Instead of getting stuck in a rut or in a job that isn’t going anywhere, Herz says you have to pay attention to three attributes—which he nicknames with the acronym AWE—that can make or break your career success.

Authority

People who communicate with a sense of authority can gain influence. They gave a greater chance of getting their ideas in front of people who can have an impact on their careers, says Herz.

“Your career can move forward if you’re working hard and doing a good job, but you’ll go farther if your voice is being heard,” he says. “You can take two seemingly identical people who both go to good schools, work hard, and do all the right things. One will plateau, though, if they don’t have influence. If you’re being taken seriously, you’ll never get to plateau.”

To assess your authority, it can help to audiotape or videotape presentations you make. Ask yourself: Do I speak with a sense of purpose? Do my comments and questions trail off? Also, pay attention to your posture, eye contact, and watch how people respond to you.

Warmth

Another important attribute is the warmth you convey. Herz says this is communicated by being humble, vulnerable, empathetic, and attentive. Warmth is often measured by how good a listener you are. It’s not just about sharing your ideas; it’s about listening to others.