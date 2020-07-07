Quarterback Patrick Mahomes signs the most lucrative deal in sports history

Football player Patrick Mahomes just landed the most lucrative deal in sports history, according to his agent.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wunderkind quarterback has signed a massive 10-year extension contract worth $450 million, ESPN reported. Under the contract Mahomes—who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in February with a stunning three-touchdown run in the fourth quarter—will stay with the Chiefs until at least the 2031 season. The deal includes $63 million guaranteed at time of signing and, coupled with the two years left on his existing contract, an additional $477 million over the next 12 years.

It’s a record-breaking payout for Mahomes, who began his NFL career just three years ago, and whom Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated have already likened to the next Michael Jordan of the sports world.

On Instagram, Mahomes’s agent posted a photo of the quarterback, captioned, “First half billion dollar player in sports history. Largest contract in sports history. First time NFL player has been the highest paid player in sports history . . . History made.”

Meanwhile, as Mahomes moves forward with his half-billion-dollar deal, the fate of the 2020 NFL season hangs in the balance. The season is scheduled to kick off on September 10 in Missouri, which has seen record spikes in COVID-19 cases during recent weeks.