I spent a year leading a team in complete isolation in Antarctica. Here are 4 strategies you need right now

I’ve been in extended isolation before, with nine months of temperatures hovering around -35 degrees Celsius, blizzards, months of darkness, and the inability to get in or out. The lack of privacy, the mundane nature of the days, and the interpersonal pressure of living with 17 other people were extraordinary.

As the station leader at Davis Station, Antarctica, I was in charge of a mixed bag of projects. In summer, with over 120 people working on the station, it was a crazy buzz of activity. The days were long, 24 hours of daylight. I even had to lead the search and rescue following a plane crash. But many of these people return home in February, and a small group of us remain behind to manage and maintain the station.

The first five months was a breeze. Everything slowed right down–no back-to-back meetings to get to, no traffic to navigate, no constant list of birthdays, weddings, and parties coming up that I needed to buy a present for. I didn’t even have to worry about showering every day (as we’re only allowed a 3-minute shower every second day).

The expedition team was the most diverse group I’ve ever worked with. I didn’t recruit them—I was handed them. These professionals were from vastly different backgrounds and skillsets. Among them were scientists, engineers, IT, trades, pilots, and weather specialists. We had a mix of generations, gender, sexuality, religion, culture, and personality type. The only generalist role was mine as station leader.

With such a mix of people, it was impractical to think we’d all get along with each other all the time. The interpersonal pressure was intense, and privacy was scarce. So we aimed for simple, professional courtesy and respect. The mantra for our team was “respect trumps harmony,” which simply meant that we won’t always agree with each other, we won’t always like each other, and that’s okay. But we will always treat each other with respect.

I have grave concerns for any team that, explicitly or implicitly, strives just for harmony at the expense of productivity and respect. It’s dangerous for three main reasons. First, dysfunctional behavior still continues; it just goes underground so the illusion of harmony remains. Second, it stifles innovation. People are often too afraid to put up their hand and offer a different view or opinion because they don’t want to rock the harmony boat. Third, it’s unsafe both physically and mentally. People will turn a blind eye to anyone acting unsafely or not wearing the correct PPE. When the overriding focus is on happiness and harmony, people won’t put their hand up and say, “Actually I’m not okay right now.”

My year on the ice was a leadership laboratory in the world’s toughest workplace, and it taught me many lessons. As we enter a leadership legacy moment, how we manage the reset and reintegration of our people post-pandemic will be remembered for a long time. The tools I used are more important now than ever, as we slowly open up cities and lead our teams into a new horizon.