Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is making changes to fight hate speech—but not because of ad boycott

On June 17, civil rights groups such as the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League, as well as Color of Change, Free Press, Common Sense, and Sleeping Giants, launched the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, calling for a boycott of Facebook advertising to force the platform to stem the sheer amount of hate speech and divisive content on the platform and halt its long-standing tolerance of problematic posts by President Trump and his campaign.

Now, almost three weeks and many major advertisers joining the boycott later, chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg released a statement this morning on the matter. In a long Facebook post, Sandberg said, “We are making changes—not for financial reasons or advertiser pressure, but because it is the right thing to do.”

“We have clear policies against hate–and we strive constantly to get better and faster at enforcing them,” she wrote. “We have made real progress over the years, but this work is never finished and we know what a big responsibility Facebook has to get better at finding and removing hateful content.”

Today, Sandberg, Zuckerberg, and other execs are meeting with Stop Hate for Profit organizers, as well as Vanita Gupta from the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights and Sherrilyn Ifill from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

This statement also comes a day ahead of the final report of Facebook’s independent civil rights audit, a two-year review of company policies and practices led by civil liberties and civil rights expert Laura W. Murphy and Megan Cacace, a partner in the civil rights law firm Relman Colfax.

“We are the first social media company to undertake an audit of this kind,” wrote Sandberg. “This two-year journey has had a profound effect on our culture and the way we think about our impact on the world. While the audit was planned and most of it carried out long before recent events, its release couldn’t come at a more important time. It has helped us learn a lot about what we could do better, and we have put many recommendations from the auditors and the wider civil rights community into practice.”