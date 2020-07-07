Decades of failed reforms have allowed for ongoing police brutality

Police brutality has a long history of being protected, reinforced, and even redoubled for more than a century in the U.S. through a combination of political expediency and racism.

President Donald Trump’s executive order on the subject and the stalled bills in Congress to curb police misconduct are, at best, attempts to retune an instrument that was orchestrated for abuse. As a former archivist in charge of the National Archives records for the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Prisons, it is clear to me that the history of police violence in the U.S. informs and influences why the U.S. is again facing protests over violence, racism, and unjust death. The Wickersham Commission Violence and corruption have long been the mainstay of American police. In 1929, President Herbert Hoover, stirred by stories of bootleggers who forged criminal alliances with police departments during the Prohibition Era (1920-1933), announced that his administration would “make the widest inquiry into the shortcomings of the administration of justice and into the causes and remedies for them.” Hoover appointed the National Commission on Law Observance and Enforcement, chaired by former attorney general George Wickersham, to investigate the failure of Prohibition laws. In its 1931 report, the commission said that police made frequent use of torture as a method of law enforcement and that “confessions of guilt frequently are unlawfully extorted by the police from prisoners by means of cruel treatment, colloquially known as the third degree.” The Wickersham Commission defined the “third degree” as the “employment of methods which inflict suffering, physical or mental, upon a person, in order to obtain from that person information about a crime.” Rather than reform the police, however, Attorney General Homer Cummings (1933-1939), who was appointed by Hoover’s successor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, announced in September 1933 that there was a “real war that confronts us all—a war that must be successfully fought if life and property are to be secure in our country . . . The warfare which an armed underworld is waging upon organized society has reached disturbing proportions. The prevalence of predatory crime, including kidnapping and racketeering, demands the utmost diligence upon the part of our law enforcing agencies, supported by an informed and aroused public opinion.” Cummings declared a “war on crime” that aimed to professionalize and militarize the police.

Professionalization was supposed to train police in scientific methods to curtail torture in police work, but militarization armed the FBI and coordinated it with local police departments across the country. The war on crime was a signature program of Roosevelt’s New Deal, designed to win headlines for the president when Americans were hungry for strong leadership amid the Great Depression. The Kerner Commission Thirty years later, President Lyndon B. Johnson mounted his own war on crime. He appointed the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders, known as the Kerner Commission, to investigate the source of riots across the country in 1967. Chaired by Governor Otto Kerner Jr. of Illinois, the commission reported that to “some Negroes, police have come to symbolize white power, white racism, and white repression. And the fact is that many police do reflect and express these white attitudes. The atmosphere of hostility and cynicism is reinforced by a widespread belief among Negroes in the existence of police brutality and in a ‘double standard’ of justice and protection—one for Negroes and one for whites.” The Kerner Commission documented a reality that remains unchanged: Police are trained to keep order in Black neighborhoods with the use of unchecked violence. Among other things, it highlighted the “need for change in police operations in the ghetto, to insure proper conduct by individual officers and to eliminate abrasive practices.” The problem of police brutality was not untrained or rogue cops, but the design of America’s system of policing. The commission noted that “many of the serious disturbances took place in cities whose police are among the best led, best organized, best trained and most professional in the country.” President Johnson ignored its recommendations. The war on drugs The next administration made the problem of police brutality worse.

