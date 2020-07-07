Five things schools can learn from this new Zoom summer camp

For one blissful hour last Thursday, I sat in my living room, enjoying a cocktail, while my preschooler, Ella, attended a virtual summer camp. She participated in a dance party led by a professional dancer from the Alvin Ailey Company and was transfixed by a ventriloquist who trotted out a parade of puppets. It was the best part of both of our days.

Ella was attending a newly launched program called Dash Camp, which aims to keep kids entertained for two hours a day—no parental supervision required. Dash Camp is the brainchild of Tabitha Salomon, an alum of Google, Samsung, and Harvard Business School, who wanted to find a way to keep kids engaged even as they’re experiencing Zoom fatigue.

The camp, which launched in June and costs $99 a week, offers two hours of Zoom classes each day that aim to be a mix of education and entertainment for kids ages 6 to 11. And as schools grapple with whether to reopen in the fall or how to facilitate online learning, Salomon’s playbook could offer some tips for keeping kids challenged and engaged.

Mix entertainment and education

The most important piece of Dash Camp’s success seems to be that Salomon brought on experts who are comfortable both entertaining and teaching. Dash Camp has about a dozen instructors, ranging from NFL player Toddrick Verdell who teaches sports, PBS star and STEM expert Dena Orfanitopoulos who does science experiments, and Orange Is the New Black actress Nhadya Salomon, who is also Tabitha’s sister and leads courses in imaginative play.

For Ella, this approach made the experience feel fun and playful, rather than purely educational. And indeed, a UN report makes the case that play is an essential strategy for learning, particularly in early childhood and elementary school, because it builds social skills and allows kids to express imagination, curiosity, and creativity.

The problem is, it can be hard for kids to feel like they’re “playing” when they’re interacting with a flat screen on Zoom. But because Dash Camp employs a team of trained performers, they’re skilled at reading the room and noticing when a child starts losing interest or an activity doesn’t resonate.

For instance, Ella began her dance party a little shy, so her teacher, Terri Wright, called out to her with words of encouragement, which boosted her confidence. Joe Gandelman, the ventriloquist, had a lot of different puppets on hand, so when the kids’ attention began flagging, he’d introduce a new one. It kept the energy flowing and the children remained curious and entertained throughout. To add to the experience, campers win points for answering questions correctly, which they can trade in for little prizes, such as books and toys.