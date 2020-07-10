5 ways to revive that job offer that COVID-19 put on hold

It’s well known that COVID-19 has taken a massive toll on the workforce, with more than 40 million people filing for unemployment in the U.S. alone. In addition to job losses and furloughs, many are also experiencing having a previous offer for a job or internship delayed indefinitely or rescinded. If you’re a job seeker who has gone through multiple rounds of interviews and finally landed a position, having that opportunity fall through can feel like a gut punch.

All may not be lost, though, if you’re on the receiving end of this bad news. One of my coaching clients (I’ll call Robin) was expecting an offer for a senior-level marketing position with a financial services firm, RHH (a fictional name), in early March. But just when she thought she was about to receive the nod from human resources, she was told later that month that all nonessential hiring had been put on hold due to the pandemic outbreak.

While Robin was devastated to receive this news, I encouraged her not to view the setback as a permanent “no,” even though her future with the employer was uncertain. So as she continued to look for other roles, she decided to stay in touch with the hiring team at RHH, hoping to remain top of mind should their hiring open up down the road. In the end, this strategy resulted in the job offer with the company coming alive a few months later.

Here are five steps Robin took to revive the offer that had initially appeared “dead-in-the-water”:

Understand why the offer went away

As an initial step, ask your contact on the hiring team why the offer is on hold. You should also try to find out whether the hiring process has merely slowed, or if it has been formally stopped, as there’s a significant difference. In a slowed process, there’s still a chance you’ll be hired; it may simply mean pushing back your timing on when you’ll be asked to join the organization. If this is the case, ask for a timeline of when hiring is expected to pick back up; you can then evaluate how long you are willing to potentially wait for a change in the company’s hiring status. But you may never receive an offer for a particular job if the company has permanently pulled the plug on hiring, especially in industries that have been hard-hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus, such as in the travel and hospitality industries.

Offer temporary work

Even when a position has been paused, the organization’s needs haven’t gone away. Explore whether the company is willing to take you on in a temporary capacity during the hiring hiatus. For example, the company could potentially turn your withdrawn job offer into a freelance or contractor position for a few months, rather than committing to a full-time permanent hire. This was the new tack Robin took in pivoting to explore freelance work with her prospective employer (all names are pseudonyms):

“Hi Mark, I heard from Laura Rogers that RHH decided to freeze nonessential hiring. While I am disappointed, I certainly understand your decision given the uncertainty in the economy. I want to thank you for the opportunity to speak with you and your colleagues. I had some terrific conversations and was impressed by the caliber of the team.