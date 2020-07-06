RIP Nick Cordero: Stars pay tribute to Broadway actor who died from COVID-19 complications

Soon after news broke on Sunday that Nick Cordero had lost his three-month battle with COVID-19, tributes started pouring in. The Tony-nominated actor with a baritone singing voice was known for his roles on Broadway in A Bronx Tale, Bullets over Broadway, and Waitress, as well on TV shows Blue Bloods, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and more.
The 41-year-old was hospitalized in late March after receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis. He was said to have no underlying conditions and was put on ventilator, but then developed blood clots that led to the amputation of his right leg. He suffered a sepsis infection and severe lung damage. His wife, Amanda Kloots, said he would likely need a double lung transplant. He was supposed to have starred in a new production of Rock of Ages in Los Angeles.
Kloots took to Instagram on Sunday to announce Cordero’s death.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
Cordero leaves behind Kloots, their one-year-old son, Elvis, and a devastated theater community. Viola Davis, Annika Noni Rose, Lin-Manuel Miranda (who linked to a Gofundme page to raise money for Cordero’s hospital bills and memorial service) are among those who have expressed their grief on Twitter.
RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels…..❤❤❤???????????????? https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020
RIP #NickCordero. You were a joy to harmonize with. I am so sad that this was your end. Your country owed you better. #Covid19
— Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) July 6, 2020
Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020
Support Amanda Kloots Nick Cordero & Elvis https://t.co/faAwFpI1Ev
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020
Here is the thing about Nick Cordero's death that I hope becomes a talking point: There isn't a single one of us that's in better shape than an A-list Broadway musical actor. So if you think you're too young or healthy for this to get you, please get the fuck back inside.
— Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) July 6, 2020
Nick Cordero fought as hard as he could for 90 days. Wear a mask. Fuck Covid. pic.twitter.com/E83Ln0EXdK
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020
This one got to me. My wife and I have been following the progression of Cordero's illness over the many weeks of suffering for him and for his family, including a leg amputation. I urge everyone who says this disease is nothing to step back and think. https://t.co/dpSuIoxAxh
— John Schwartz (@jswatz) July 6, 2020
My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to @amandakloots , Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick. https://t.co/uBhjbrGfJE
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 6, 2020
I'm lucky enough to have never missed a Nick Cordero bway role. I got to see him as Dennis, Cheech, Earl, and Sonny, and I always loved seeing him on stage. For such gruff parts, he was in reality a sweet man, well-loved by his colleagues & certainly by his fam. Sad to hear. RIP.
— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 6, 2020