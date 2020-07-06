UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement
  • 12:45 pm

RIP Nick Cordero: Stars pay tribute to Broadway actor who died from COVID-19 complications

The theater community mourns the loss of the Tony-nominated actor who was set to star in “Rock of Ages” in L.A.

RIP Nick Cordero: Stars pay tribute to Broadway actor who died from COVID-19 complications
[Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage via Getty Images]
By Starr Rhett Rocque4 minute Read

Soon after news broke on Sunday that Nick Cordero had lost his three-month battle with COVID-19, tributes started pouring in. The Tony-nominated actor with a baritone singing voice was known for his roles on Broadway in A Bronx Tale, Bullets over Broadway, and Waitress, as well on TV shows Blue Bloods, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and more.

advertisement
advertisement

The 41-year-old was hospitalized in late March after receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis. He was said to have no underlying conditions and was put on ventilator, but then developed blood clots that led to the amputation of his right leg. He suffered a sepsis infection and severe lung damage. His wife, Amanda Kloots, said he would likely need a double lung transplant. He was supposed to have starred in a new production of Rock of Ages in Los Angeles.

Kloots took to Instagram on Sunday to announce Cordero’s death.

View this post on Instagram

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

Cordero leaves behind Kloots, their one-year-old son, Elvis, and a devastated theater community. Viola Davis, Annika Noni Rose, Lin-Manuel Miranda (who linked to a Gofundme page to raise money for Cordero’s hospital bills and memorial service) are among those who have expressed their grief on Twitter.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life