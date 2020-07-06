RIP Nick Cordero: Stars pay tribute to Broadway actor who died from COVID-19 complications

Soon after news broke on Sunday that Nick Cordero had lost his three-month battle with COVID-19, tributes started pouring in. The Tony-nominated actor with a baritone singing voice was known for his roles on Broadway in A Bronx Tale, Bullets over Broadway, and Waitress, as well on TV shows Blue Bloods, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and more.

The 41-year-old was hospitalized in late March after receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis. He was said to have no underlying conditions and was put on ventilator, but then developed blood clots that led to the amputation of his right leg. He suffered a sepsis infection and severe lung damage. His wife, Amanda Kloots, said he would likely need a double lung transplant. He was supposed to have starred in a new production of Rock of Ages in Los Angeles.

Kloots took to Instagram on Sunday to announce Cordero’s death.

Cordero leaves behind Kloots, their one-year-old son, Elvis, and a devastated theater community. Viola Davis, Annika Noni Rose, Lin-Manuel Miranda (who linked to a Gofundme page to raise money for Cordero’s hospital bills and memorial service) are among those who have expressed their grief on Twitter.

RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard….so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels…..❤❤❤???????????????? https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020