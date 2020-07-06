Judge orders shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline in victory for Native American tribes

In a victory for Native American tribes concerned about the impact of an oil spill , a federal judge has ordered a temporary shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The $3.8 billion pipeline carries crude oil beneath Lake Oahe, which is behind the Oahe Dam on the Missouri River between North Dakota and South Dakota.

The court already found that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it granted Dakota Access an easement to build and operate the pipeline without producing the necessary environmental impact statement.

The court ordered that the pipeline be emptied within 30 days.

Neither Energy Transfer, which owns Dakota Access, nor the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could be reached immediately for comment.

“Fearing severe environmental consequences, American Indian Tribes on nearby reservations have sought for several years to invalidate federal permits allowing the Dakota Access Pipeline to carry oil under the lake. Today they finally achieve that goal—at least for the time being,” Judge James Boasberg, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, wrote in his opinion today.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is the plaintiff and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, the plaintiff-intervenor.