The anti-mask crowd is losing

Mask-wearing in the United States to combat the spread of COVID-19 is at an all-time high.

A new Gallup Poll finds that a record 86% of adults said they’ve worn a mask in public in the past week.

The news comes as the number of reported cases in the country rise, as more states continue to reopen their economies at various paces. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data updated on Sunday, the U.S. saw 52,228 new cases and 271 new deaths from the previous day.

In addition, 3% of American adults said they’re considering wearing a mask, while 11% said they won’t think about it, the Gallup Poll revealed.

In early April, only 51% of U.S. adults said they’d sported a mask during the previous week.

“The current 32-percentage point gap in Democrats’ and Republicans’ reported mask usage is the widest it has been. Essentially all Democrats (98%), 66% of Republicans and 85% of independents say they have worn a mask in public in the past week,” the Gallup researchers said.

Many GOP leaders have asked the public to don face masks or have done so themselves to set a precedent, such as Vice President Mike Pence, former Vice President Dick Cheney, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senate Health Committee chairman Lamar Alexander.