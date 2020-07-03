Want that Twitter edit button? Everyone’s gotta wear a face mask

An edit button has long been the dream of Twitter users the world over. It would allow users to make a quick typo correction to a tweet or fix a broken link. Still, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has always been vehement when asked about the prospects of getting the edit feature, saying as recently as January of this year “The answer is no.”

Yet there is hope. In the last 24 hours the official Twitter account has said all users can get access to the edit button–everyone just has to do one simple thing: wear a face mask.

You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask — Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020

As the tweet says, “You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask.” At the time of this writing, it currently has over two million likes.

So there you have it, people. You finally have a good reason to wear a face mask: we all get the coveted edit button if everyone does.

And if everyone does, there’s that little added bonus that we may get to save tens of thousands of American lives in the process and reverse the spread of that pesky pandemic that is ravaging the country.

So mask up. It’s the right thing to do.