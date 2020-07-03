3 ways software can manage employees when they return to the workplace

Companies all over the world are now declaring they are remote-first—forever.

According to Fast Company, Twitter, Facebook, Shopify, Upwork, and dozens more have all publicly stated that “office centricity” is over. In a matter of months, working remotely has gone from being a perk of a company to being a foundational part of the modern-day workforce. By the time the coronavirus pandemic is fully behind us, it’s safe to say “working from home” will be a standard in the global economy.

Still, and especially for businesses that do not have the luxury of being fully remote, there will need to be a process for bringing employees back into the physical working environment safely and effectively. Many companies will keep their physical offices, even if they use them less frequently.

The solution that seems to be floating around right now is taking a “phased approach,” where certain departments and certain team members are allowed to return to the office, and/or alternating days and times with other team members to continue practicing social distancing. Companies will be responsible for supplying sanitization products, face masks, and even reconstructing office layouts to ensure dozens of employees aren’t scrunched together.

Returning to the workplace is going to be an adjustment, to say the least.

But software is going to play a crucial role in helping employees and companies find some sense of normalcy in the near term.

Here’s how: