How 80 artists protested immigration abuses over July 4th weekend

Immigrant detention centers have largely fallen out of the headlines over the past few months, but more than 200 of these sites exist all over the country. They’re often invisible to the general public, which has no idea these centers are so close to where they live, work, and shop.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, a group of artists took part in a performance art project called In Plain Sight. They created messages that were written in the sky above 80 detention centers, immigrant courts, borders, sites of former internment camps, and other landmarks that highlight the nation’s history of incarcerating immigrants.

Detainees have filed more than 20,000 grievances of abuse within the walls of immigration centers since President Trump took office. In recent months, there have been coronavirus outbreaks at these centers, and several migrants have died from the disease.

“There’s a detention center close to an IKEA in New York,” says Sam Van Aken, an artist who contributed to the project. “My friends and I often went to that store and had no idea it was there.”

In Plain Sight is the brainchild of two artists: Cassils, whose work often focuses on violence against the LGBTQI+ communities, and Rafa Esparza, whose own family migrated to the United States from Mexico and whose four brothers have been incarcerated. Cassils and Esparza curated the 80 artists involved, all of whom are committed to abolishing immigrant detention and the United States’ culture of incarceration. The artists chose words and phrases that were often connected to their larger body of work. Planes wrote them out using water vapor and a distinctive typography made up of giant dots, which could be read for miles.

Among the artists involved are Dread Scott, who chose “CARLOS ERNESTO ESCOBAR MEJIA,” the first immigrant to die in detention from COVID-19, to be written above Ellis Island; Patrisse Cullors, a cofounder of Black Lives Matter, whose words “CARE NOT CAGES” appeared above the L.A. County Jail; and Emory Douglas, a graphic designer and minister of culture for the Black Panther Party, whose words “HEALTH IS WEALTH!” flew over the East Baton Rouge Jail.