How to watch Macy’s 4th of July fireworks live on NBC without cable

After the company said it would launch “unannounced” displays this year to keep people from crowding the streets during the coronavirus pandemic, some critics worried that the noisy surprises would be insensitive to veterans with PSTD, as NY1 reported. Others thought fireworks felt like an inappropriate message from a company that just laid off thousands of people. And, let’s be honest, not everyone is in the mood to celebrate America’s birth this year, nightly amateur fireworks displays notwithstanding.

All that said, Macy’s fireworks and the annual celebration that goes with them will still air on television this year. The good news is, watching them from home is safe, private, and won’t bother your neighbors.

NBC will air its annual broadcast, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, tonight (July 4, 2020) at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT. The two-hour event will include performances by John Legend, Tim McGraw, Black Eyed Peas, and more. If you’re a cable cord-cutter who wants to stream the fireworks live on your smart TV, computer, or mobile device, here are a few easy ways to do that: