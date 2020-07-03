‘Hamilton’ on Disney Plus is a nostalgic tour de force—and that’s the problem

On July 3, the global musical phenomenon Hamilton will hit the small screen on Disney Plus, giving at least 55 million subscribers (at last count) the chance to see a live taping of the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning production performed by its original cast, including writer and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda in the titular role.

The musical was hailed as revolutionary theater when it came out in 2015. Watching it a presidential election cycle later feels like opening up a time capsule. The play, which Disney paid a whopping $75 million for, is a historical document—much like the Constitution Hamilton signed—reflecting a very different time and political climate than the one we are in today. It is a reminder of the idealism and optimism of the Obama era—for better and worse. The play is a sweeping experience, but it’s difficult to be swept up in its fantasy amid 2020’s depredation.

The Obama-era naivëte of ‘Hamilton’

The former president has been closely associated with Hamilton, even voicing the part of George Washington on a gospel reworking of the song “One Last Time” on the Hamilton Mixtape. Miranda has always let us know where his politics lie; in November 2016, the cast interrupted a performance to directly address Vice President Mike Pence sitting in the audience, “We, sir—we—are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights,” they said, adding, “We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.”

But as the U.S. deals with three unprecedented crises, the novel coronavirus and the economic inequality it engendered, and police brutality targeting Black people, the central notion of Hamilton—that we can learn from our past mistakes and work toward a better and more inclusive future—feels outdated and a long way from becoming reality. It is impossible to ignore the events of the past four years.

At this moment, it seems as though history is repeating itself. Racial discrimination may have changed form, but it has always been present: The Black Lives Matter movement started under the Obama administration. Economic inequality—which has not only been ever-present but recall that the popularization of the “99% versus the 1%” is also an Obama-era innovation—has never been greater.

While Obama associated himself with the character of George Washington in Hamilton, President Trump has aligned himself with a different artistic representation of two of the founding fathers: Mount Rushmore. In May, the president announced that he would attend a fireworks display at the South Dakota landmark even as it draws increased criticism over its architect’s ties to the Ku Klux Klan, the land it stands on, and the legacies of those memorialized.

Not everyone can make it in Trump’s America

Miranda’s Hamilton is an outsider—the fact that he is an immigrant from the Caribbean is repeatedly brought up—someone with no money or connections, who willed himself to the center of the American narrative by “being smarter / working harder” and being more ambitious than anyone else.